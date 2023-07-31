Dan + Shay (Photo: Robby Klein)

CUMULUS MEDIA launched the seventh installment of its audio series, YOUR MUSIC FIRST, featuring Country duo DAN + SHAY's brand-new single, “Save Me The Trouble.”

The multi-part series will air over the next four weeks across CUMULUS MEDIA’s Country stations nationwide, and will include the duo’s personal insights into how they made the single and how they have grown as people after 10 years in Country music. The new campaign, launched in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/6), follows YOUR MUSIC FIRST Country campaigns featuring new singles from THOMAS RHETT, DARIUS RUCKER and LAINEY WILSON.

CUMULUS MEDIA VP Music Partnerships GREG FREY commented, “’Save Me The Trouble’ by DAN + SHAY is the perfect song for CUMULUS’ next YOUR MUSIC FIRST campaign at Country radio. The song features a soul-stirring melody and some of the strongest harmonies in modern Country to create an incredible musical moment. I thank our partners at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE for this collaboration of music and exclusive artist content to bring this song to our fans in a powerful way.”

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Radio KRISTEN WILLIAMS added, “DAN + SHAY’s new album, 'Bigger Houses' [out SEPTEMBER 15th] is an absolute masterpiece of down-home truths set against larger-than-life music. Their new single, ‘Save Me The Trouble,’ has the explosive passion of a live performance, and it is already translating to listeners. The track has earned them the biggest add day of their careers, not to mention the biggest add day for any Country single released this year. We are incredibly grateful that CUMULUS has recognized its magnitude and selected it for the YOUR MUSIC FIRST campaign.”

« see more Net News