Baby Conlon Due In January

Congratulations to AUDACY Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI APD/MD and morning co-host TIM "TC" CONLON and his wife, KRISTIN CONLON, who are expecting their first child, a daughter, in JANUARY. They shared the news last night (7/31) on FACEBOOK, writing, "Here we grow into our greatest adventure! Baby CONLON is coming JANUARY 2024! We cannot wait to meet our little girl!" They've already picked out a name, QUINN SAGE.

The couple wed in MARCH.

