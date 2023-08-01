Now On SportsMap

SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK will add "EZ SPORTS TALK" with ED SMITH and JAVON ADAMS for SATURDAYS 1-3p (ET), beginning AUGUST 5th. The show has been airing on SATURDAYS on HUBBARD Sports KDUS-A/PHOENIX.

SMITH said, “After providing over six years of in-depth and entertaining sports analysis to the PHOENIX metropolitan area, JAY and I are happy to bring the EZ SPORTS TALK show’s unique brand of content to the national market. This is what all the hard work has been building toward, an opportunity to take our show to the next level!”

“My two sport professional career spanned 15 years, combined with JAVON’s sports and music industry experience are a unique pairing,” added SMITH. “We couldn’t be more excited to join the GOW MEDIA/SPORTSMAP team!”

“ED and JAVON offer a mixture of compelling commentary and great comedic timing,” said SPORTSMAP parent GOW MEDIA COO CRAIG LARSON. “I think EZ SPORTS TALK is an informative and entertaining program that will be very well received across our network. I am very excited for the launch!”

