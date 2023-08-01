Debuts Today

A new nine-episode podcast from iHEARTPODCASTS traces the story of how the manager of CBS' Nicaraguan field office and the bureau's coverage exposed the IRAN-Contra scandal. "JOURNALISTA," hosted by STEVEN ESTEB, recounts how COURTNEY "COOKIE" HOOD, a former model and ex-wife of a Colombian drug cartel leader who was hired to manage CBS' office, led her team through a turbulent era of Central American history. The show is premiering TODAY with two episodes, with additional episodes posting on TUESDAYS.

“Life as a journalist during wartime was intense. We worked hard and partied even harder, because we never knew what was going to happen the next day,” said HOOD. “The CBS office in NICARAGUA was many things -- a news office, a respite from war and party central. Every day and night journalists, movie stars, rock stars, politicians and royalty would arrive. It was the place to be and be seen. By sharing these adventures, I hope our listeners understand the chaos and danger from these most uncertain times.”

“During the 1980s and 1990s, COOKIE HOOD was the single driving force behind the most successful television coverage of CENTRAL AMERICA that appeared across the UNITED STATES,” said former NEW YORK TIMES Bureau Chief STEPHEN KINZER. ”’JOURNALISTA’ is a series of stories over four decades in the making and will entrance each listener to the realities of what really happened during that time.”

