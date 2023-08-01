Addition And Promotion

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Urban Catalog Division Global Marketing Manager SONGHAY TAYLOR has joined PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC as Estate Marketing Mgr. for the JAMES BROWN and PRINCE estates, reporting to CMO ADAM LOWENBERG, while CHRISTOPHER GREEN has been promoted from Exec. Assistant to Chief Content Officer NATALIA NASTASKIN to Content Development Manager.

“We are thrilled to have SONGHAY join the PRIMARY WAVE team,” said LOWENBERG. “We look forward to the undeniable passion and marketing expertise that he will bring to our artist estates and growing music catalog.”

“CHRIS has been an essential part of the build of PRIMARY WAVE’s content development department,” added NASTASKIN. “His ability to navigate through our catalog to find compelling stories for stage and screen helps to enhance and expand our creative IP footprint.”

