New On SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM has launched THE CHANNEL, a new pop-up channel curated and presented by JONAS BROTHERS. THE CHANNEL features music from the JONAS BROTHERS' catalog and includes personal stories and insights from KEVIN, JOE, and NICK JONAS.

THE CHANNEL will also feature music from the group's favorite artists, including STEVIE WONDER, CAROLE KING, BEE GEES, EARTH WIND & FIRE, FLEETWOOD MAC, DAFT PUNK, OLIVIA RODRIGO, PRINCE, BILLY JOEL and more.

THE CHANNEL is available to subscribers in cars (Channel 105) through AUGUST 14 and on the SXM app through AUGUST 28.

