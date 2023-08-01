Honoring Three

The NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is inducting three new members to its NBA HALL OF FAME on AUGUST 8th in LA VISTA, NE.

The new inductees are NEBRASKA PUBLIC MEDIA Producer/Reporter BILL KELLY; engineer VAL LANE; and longtime OMAHA radio personality and current UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA OMAHA Classical KVNO/OMAHA morning host OTIS TWELVE.





Kelly, Lane, Twelve







