Nebraska Broadcasters Association Adds Three To Hall Of Fame
by Perry Michael Simon
August 1, 2023 at 7:59 AM (PT)
The NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is inducting three new members to its NBA HALL OF FAME on AUGUST 8th in LA VISTA, NE.
The new inductees are NEBRASKA PUBLIC MEDIA Producer/Reporter BILL KELLY; engineer VAL LANE; and longtime OMAHA radio personality and current UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA OMAHA Classical KVNO/OMAHA morning host OTIS TWELVE.