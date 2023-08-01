Lebo (Photo: leboart.com)

Condolences to DAN LE BATARD and his family on the passing this morning of his brother, MIAMI-based artist DAVID "LEBO" LE BATARD, who created the unusual cartoon-style visual style of "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ." DAVID was 50 and was well-known in MIAMI art circles for his colorful murals and artwork in a signature style ("Postmodern Cartoon Expressionism") that decorates the walls in his brother's studio.

DAN LE BATARD opened TUESDAY's show announcing his brother's death after a year of illness, adding that "it's been brutally, brutally hard to watch a poison eating him up from the inside and watching one of the biggest spirits I've ever seen consumed by illness."

