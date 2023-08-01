(L-R) Clockwise: Alvarez-Smikle, Carter, Mortimer, And Sena

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M has promoted four key executives across its marketing department. RAMON ALVAREZ-SMIKLE has been promoted from SVP, Head/Urban Digital Marketing to EVP/Head Digital Marketing, LAURA CARTER has been promoted from SVP, Head/Urban Marketing to EVP, CHRIS MORTIMER has been promoted from SVP, Head/Digital Marketing to EVP, and DANIEL SENA has been promoted from SVP, Head/Strategic Marketing to EVP at the label.

ALVAREZ-SMIKLE will continue to oversee digital marketing efforts across all of INTERSCOPE’s diverse roster of hip-hop and R&B artists. CARTER will continue to oversee marketing across INTERSCOPE’s successful roster of hip-hop and R&B artists. MORTIMER will continue to oversee digital marketing campaigns for INTERSCOPE’s pop and rock roster of artists. And SENA will continue to oversee brand partnerships across INTERSCOPE’s diverse group of artists. All four executives will work in the label’s SANTA MONICA headquarters.

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M Vice Chairman STEVE BERMAN said, “Each of these executives has built teams that create consistent opportunities for our artists to build and nurture their fan bases. These promotions reflect how important their work is as we continue to build upon our platform to move culture through music.”

