Underwood (Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC Sports)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD will star in the show open for NBC’s SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL for the 11th consecutive season, beginning SEPTEMBER 10th on NBC and PEACOCK. The new show open, featuring an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day For SUNDAY Night,” features a concert performance from UNDERWOOD interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard. UNDERWOOD performed the open from RESORTS WORLD THEATRE in LAS VEGAS, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.

Highlights from the new show open will premiere during the HALL OF FAME GAME on THURSDAY (8/3) at 8p (ET) on NBC and PEACOCK. The full new SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL show open will premiere on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th with the COWBOYS-GIANTS SNF opener.

TRIPP DIXON, Creative Dir. of the SNF show open, said, “We’re thrilled to work with CARRIE to capture a new vision for this season’s show open. It sets the tone for the broadcast and pays tribute to the teams, star players and fans in a fun and dynamic way."

UNDERWOOD added, “Once again, the incredible SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play. I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, the RESORTS WORLD THEATRE in LAS VEGAS, and can’t wait for another season of football!"

