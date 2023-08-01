Attention Studies

Advertising agency DENTSU has extended its Attention Economy research program to audio advertising, measuring listeners' attention for advertising. Three studies of podcasts, radio, and music streaming, were conducted with the participation of AUDACY, CUMULUS MEDIA, IHEARTMEDIA, SPOTIFY, SXM MEDIA, and AMAZON ADS.

Among the findings were that audio advertising drove significant attention compared to other ad platforms, with 41% of audio ads generating correct brand recall, as opposed to the norm of 38%, and brand choice uplift for audio ads at 10%, as opposed to 6% for the norm. Podcasts were the medium with the highest attentive seconds per thousand impressions, with brand lift higher for host reads; radio also performed well, 10 times more efficient compared to online video ads. Music streaming delivered highest brand recall, and drove higher brand choice uplift for :30 ads compared to the same ads on a desktop or mobile device.

“DENTSU has been pioneering attention research via our Attention Economy for more than five years, codifying, longer than anyone else, the value of engagement in video and display channels. Now, we’re thrilled to unlock new insights on attention in audio—a meaningful first for the industry,” said DENTSU MEDIA AMERICAS CEO DOUG ROZEN. “This enables us to uniquely serve clients by proving the value of their audio, video and display ads based on real engagement measures that drive growth.”

DENTSU MEDIA US EVP/Local and Audio Investment Lead JENNIFER HUNGERBUHLER said, ”We understand that radio advertising is a cost-efficient way to build reach, that podcast listeners have great affinity not only to the programming but also podcast hosts, and that smart speakers are a compelling new destination for audio ads on streaming services. It’s nice to see each of these unique strengths of different audio formats validated by our audio Attention Economy Study.”

