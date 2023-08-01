Davenport and Kohli

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has promoted both STEPHANIE DAVENPORT and ROHAN KOHLI to VP/A&R. They will continue to report to WMN/Co-Chair & Co-Pres. CRIS LACY.

DAVENPORT joined WMN in 2011 as a coordinator. During that time, she has developed a roster that includes IAN MUNSICK, RANDALL KING, MADELINE EDWARDS, AUSTIN SNELL, and others. The BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate began her career at WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR.

KOHLI started his career in NEW YORK as a manager at OZONE ENTERTAINMENT, working as a manager for bands, songwriters, and producers. He then moved to LOS ANGELES, where he transitioned to full-time writer and producer management before settling in NASHVILLE. In 2018, he began working in A&R at WMN, working with DAN + SHAY and introducing BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, INGRID ANDRESS and AVERY ANNA.

LACY said, "STEPHANIE and ROHAN are incredible artist champions who have been the backbone of the A&R department for years. [WMN Co-Chair & Co-Pres.] BEN [KLINE] and I are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions.

