BILLBOARD is reporting that LIZZO has been hit with sexual harrassment suits by three of her former tour dancers who say the singer forced them to touch nude dancers at a live sex show. The suits claim they were subjected to both sexual harrassment and a hostile work environment.

According to BILLBOARD, "In a complaint filed TUESDAY in LOS ANGELES court, ARIANNA DAVIS, CRYSTAL WILLIAMS and NOELLE RODRIGUEZ accuse LIZZO (real name MELISSA JEFFERSON) and her BIG GRRRL BIG TOURING INC. of a wide range of legal wrongdoing, also including racial and religious discrimination."

One particular incident noted in the suit included claims that LIZZO pushed the dancers to attend a sex show in AMSTERDAM’s famed RED LIGHT DISTRICT and then pressured them to engage with the performers.

Another claim in the suit claims that LIZZO “called attention” to a dancer’s weight gain after a performance at SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST. A particularly odd claim about an artist who has made body positivity a central focus of her personal brand.

The dancers’ attorney RON ZAMBRANO told BILLBOARD, “The stunning nature of how LIZZO and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything LIZZO stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

