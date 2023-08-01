Douglas and Donato

BBR MUSIC GROUP (BBRMG) has hired MISTI DOUGLAS as Dir./Midwest/Northeast Promotion for BROKEN BOW RECORDS and REGAN DONATO as Promotion Coordinator for the label group, which encompasses BROKEN BOW, STONEY CREEK and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS.

In her new position, DOUGLAS will promote the BROKEN BOW RECORDS roster of artists while reporting to LEE ADAMS VP/Promotion. DOUGLAS comes to the label from ADLARGE MEDIA, where she was Radio Content Producer, with prior stops at CUMULUS MEDIA, BLASTER RECORDS, WESTWOOD ONE and ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP.

ADAMS said, "MISTI’s passion for the business, and especially for BBRMG, reminded me of why I’m in promotions. Her exuberance is infectious and her work ethic is strong. I look forward to her being a member of the BBR team, and can’t wait for her to meet our wonderful radio partners."

DONATO, the daughter of Country WGTY/YORK, PA, PD SCOTT DONATO, is already on the job. The recent BELMONT UNIVERSITY GRADUATE previously interned at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT and CURB RECORDS. She succeeds ASHLEY WOJCINSKI, who moved to a similar role at BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/17).

DONATO reports to BBRMG SVP/Promotion CARSON JAMES who said, "REGAN was an obvious choice for this position. Collectively, all of our Promotion VPs were impressed, just as I was. Her aptitude, confidence, and thirst for knowledge make her the perfect fit for us."

