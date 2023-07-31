Cardi B (Photo: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com)

The CARDI B incident on SATURDAY at DRAI'S BEACHCLUB on the LAS VEGAS strip is just the latest in a string of concert goers throwing things at artists while they perform on stage. BILLBOARD is reporting that a concertgoer has filed a police report after the artist allegedly threw a microphone at them from the stage after being splashed with a drink during her performance (NET NEWS 7/31).

The LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT confirmed to BILLBOARD on MONDAY (7/31) that "an individual filed a police report SUNDAY (7/30) alleging battery, claiming she was 'struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.' Police did not mention CARDI by name, but the location of the alleged incident matched the address of the venue at which the rapper was performing."

LAS VEGAS POLICE said in a statement on MONDAY, "No arrest or citations had been issued, and that 'no further details will be provided at this time.'”

A video of SATURDAY's incident went viral on social media over the weekend. The 30-year-old hip-hop star appears to be seen hurling a microphone at an unruly audience member after they splashed their beverage on her during her performance. Clcik here to read more in BILLBOARD.

