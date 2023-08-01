Christopher Williams

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./Publicity MARY CATHERINE REBROVICK and husband, RYAN WILLIAMS, who just welcomed their second child into the world. CHRISTOPHER FITE WILLIAMS was born MONDAY (7/31), weighing 8lbs 2oz and measuring 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both healthy and happy.

The new arrival joins the family that includes big brother WALTON GLASER WILLIAMS, who was born in MARCH of 2021.

Congratulate REBROVICK here.

