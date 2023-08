Class of '23

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME released the names TODAY (8/1) of the 20 broadcast professionals who will be inducted in its Class of 2023. The final voting closed YESTERDAY. The 20 honorees will be celebrated at a gala on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th at the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME Annual Induction Ceremony, to be held at the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING & COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX.

The honorees are: DAN BELL, MANUEL DAVILA, PATTI DIAZ, DAVE DILLON, THE MUSERS (GEORGE DUNHAM, GORDON KEITH, & CRAIG MILLER), KANDI EASTMAN, RUDY FERNANDEZ, GARRY HARMON, BUDDY HOLIDAY, CHRIS HUFF, MARK LANDIS, WALT “BABY” LOVE, LINDA O’BRIAN, SEAN O’NEEL, DAVID RANCKEN, SMOKEY RIVERS, CLAUDE “RICK” ROBERTS, CHUCK SCHRAMEK, BOB STROUPE and CHUCK TILLER.

Find ticket information for the TRHOF here.

