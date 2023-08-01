Charese Fruge, Sabrina Ruiz

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE swings by THE INLAND EMPIRE for a conversation with KHTI (HOT 103.9)/RIVERSIDE, CA Music Director/Midday host SABRINA RUIZ.

When it comes to attracting the attention, not to mention the ears of the next generation of radio listeners, RUIZ is well-positioned, noting, “I’m very lucky when it comes to the biggest challenge in the radio industry: capturing and growing a younger audience. I’m learning more about Gen Z with the classes I’ve been teaching at ULV. A lot of them aren’t aware of the radio and how it works because they didn’t grow up with it.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about SABRINA RUIZ. Read her story here.

