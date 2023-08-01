Back For First Time Since 2019

The seventh HOT DOCS PODCAST FESTIVAL will be held OCTOBER 18-23 in TORONTO. The first live podcasting events announced as part of this year's festival will be AVERY TRUFELMAN's "ARTICLES OF INTEREST," with guest AURORA JAMES, and "UNDER THE INFLUENCE" with TERRY O’REILLY. The festival has not been held in-person since before the pandemic, with the last being held in 2019.

Passes for the entire event and for the Creators Forum sessions are on sale now with early-bird rates through SEPTEMBER 11th; single tickets and bundles will be on sale when the full schedule is released on SEPTEMBER 5th. Click here for more information.

« see more Net News