Rule Changes Proposed

The FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION is moving ahead with plans to allow FM stations to have more flexibility to increase digital power levels, issuing a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on rules that would change how stations calculate maximum power levels for digital service, and would also allow stations to operate digital sidebands at different power levels to increase coverage while avoiding interference.

In a press release, the FCC said that the proposed rule change "would encourage more FM broadcasters to adopt digital technology and would make digital broadcasts available to a greater number of listeners."

