Lynch

BILL LYNCH has retired from MOMENTUM BROADCASTING in VISALIA, CA, where he was GM for the four-station cluster that includes Country KJUG (106.7 KJUG COUNTRY), Top 40 KCRZ (HITZ 104.9), Classic Rock KIOO and AC KVMI/K248BX (MY 97.5 FM). He has been with the company for 11 years, and in the same role with BUCKLEY BROADCASTING for three years before that.

His 35-year career has also included time with radio groups SUSQUEHANNA, CLEAR CHANNEL, ENTERCOM, CBS/INFINITY and NATIONWIDE.

Said LYNCH, "It’s time for me to step aside and let someone younger, smarter, and better looking take these fabulous stations to a new level. I’ll be rooting for the continued success of this fine broadcast organization.”

