DJ Lynnwood

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA-based club DJ and radio mixer DJ LYNNWOOD is celebrating 40 years of mixing on the radio. DJ LYNNWOOD, first started in the game at 13 when he took over mixing at night at UNIVERSITY OF REDLANDS' KUOR/REDLANDS.

LYNNWOOD's story includes buying into a PALM SPRINGS nightclub as a teen, becoming MD/mixer at KOLA/RIVERSIDE at 17 and then on to KGGI/RIVERSIDE, where he continued to grow his brand. DJ LYNNWOOD developed syndicated mix shows and more during his 40-year career.

You can see more of DJ LYNNWOOD's story on his website here.

