EXTRA MILE MEDIA Contemporary Christian KHPE (HOPE 107.9 FM)/ALBANY, OR has appointed TAMI RUMFELT as the new Program Director. RUMFELT has been serving in the radio industry for over 20 years, including time spent as a freelance fundraising host and on-air talent. She has been heard on multiple radio outlets and formats including Country, Adult Contemporary, and Christian Adult Contemporary.

Commented RUMFELT, “I couldn’t be more excited about joining the team at HOPE 107.9 FM. With both a 50+-year legacy of serving the community, and a team of people passionate about creating new ways to deliver the HOPE of JESUS to the WILLAMETTE VALLEY, it’s an incredible moment to be a part of this ministry. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this role.”

RUMFELT will guide on-air and promotion team members in creating quality content and engagement designed to further reach the communities of EUGENE, SALEM and CORVALLIS with the HOPE found in JESUS.

Added GM SCOTT MICHAELS, “I’m excited to have someone of TAMI’s quality and experience join our team here in OREGON. She has the level of passion and love for growth we require at EXTRA MILE MEDIA. I believe she will be a key part of what GOD has planned for HOPE 107.9 in the coming days.”

RUMFELT will relocate to the WILLAMETTE VALLEY and has already started working with EXTRA MILE MEDIA.

