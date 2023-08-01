Podcast Leaders

"The JOE ROGAN Experience," "Crime Junkie" and "The Daily" have taken the top three spots on EDISON RESEARCH's Top 50 Podcasts in the U.S. in Q2 2023, based on reach of listeners age 13 and over.

The list ranks podcast networks based on total audience reach from EDISON PODCAST METRICS. The Q2 2023 ranker includes surveys completed APRIL–JUNE 2023 and is based on surveys of 5,352 weekly podcast listeners age 13+. This is the first podcast show ranker released from EDISON RESEARCH that covers one quarter’s worth of surveys.

The rest of the Top 10 U.S. Podcasts include "This AMERICAN Life," "Call Her Daddy," "Dateline NBC," "Stuff You Should Know," "The BEN SHAPIRO Show," "Office Ladies" and "SmartLess."

"Bad Friends," a comedy podcast with hosts ANDREW SANTINO and BOBBY LEE, debuts in the Top 50 at #34.

This ranker measures reach as a percentage of the weekly podcast listening audience.

