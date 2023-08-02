Vaughan-Früehe (Photo: Ashley Osborn)

300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT (3EE) has promoted SVP/Promotion AIMIE VAUGHAN-FRÜEHE to EVP/Head of Promotion and Streaming. VAUGHAN-FRÜEHE, who joined 300 ENTERTAINMENT in 2018, remains based in LOS ANGELES and reporting to co-Presidents RAYNA BASS and SELIM BOUAB and ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT President GREGG NADEL.

“At 3EE, we do things differently. First and foremost, we know we’re nothing without our people, and having a leader like Aimie help guide our strategy is critical to our continued success,” said BASS, BOUAB, and NADEL in a joint statement. “AIMIE has been instrumental in countless, culture-defining hits and having her -- a proven promo maverick and force within the streaming space -- on our side gives us a competitive edge. We look forward to even more acts across 3EE benefitting from her passion and expertise in this new, expanded role.”

VAUGHAN-FRÜEHE said, “It’s been an incredible journey since [3EE Chairman/CEO] KEVIN LILES first brought me into the fold at 300 ENTERTAINMENT, and I’m so excited for this next chapter that now also includes the storied legacy of ELEKTRA. The opportunity to work with one of the most exciting and dynamic rosters across the entire 3EE family is really special. Thank you to the entire team and to RAYNA, SELIM, and GREGG for their support.”

