Matador Records Announces Several Promotions And Hires
by Perry Michael Simon
August 2, 2023 at 6:14 AM (PT)
MATADOR RECORDS has announced several promotions and new hires in its NEW YORK and LONDON offices.
Among the changes, UK GM ALEX KEAGUE-DAVIES moves to GM of the global label based in NEW YORK; A&R Manager EMMA BUCHANAN has been upped to Director of A&R, while A&R rep JAKE WHITENER becomes Director of Digital, A&R; MALCOLM DONALDSON becomes Senior Manager, Catalog and Operations; JOSH TURNER has been promoted to Sr. Project Mgr. in the LONDON office; and RACHEL MERCER has been named Junior Project Mgr., reporting to TURNER.