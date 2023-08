Marr

Former MAGIC BROADCASTING II News-Talk WVFT (REAL TALK 93.3)/TALLAHASSEE, FL host GREG MARR JR. died JULY 25th after being hit by a vehicle while walking along a road in CRAWFORDVILLE, FL. He was 52.

"JUNIOR" hosted a morning show, "VOICE OF FREEDOM TODAY," on WVFT in 2016-18 after a year as co-host and producer of "THE WILL DANCE SHOW."

