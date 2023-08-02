New Executive Director Named

Networking platform YOUNG ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONALS NASHVILLE (YEP) has appointed DON CLARKIN of the NASHVILLE law firm DIRICKSON LAW as its new Executive Director. CLARKIN replaces AMELIA VARNI of PLAYIN' THROUGH, who is moving on to focus on other projects. VARNI headed both the NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES chapters of YEP since 2014.

YEP also hosted "It's Not A Phase Mom" on JULY 18th at NASHVILLE'S BASEMENT EAST. A group of 20 NASHVILLE musicians played with a house band to raise money for MUSICCARES, an organization that provides health and welfare services to the music community. Performers included CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, MAGGIE BAUGH, LOGAN CROSBY, ANNA VAUS and others.

YEP is a group of twentysomethings that hosts events for young entertainment professionals in NASHVILLE to get together and connect.

The YEP Group at The Basement East (Photo: Emi Lester)

