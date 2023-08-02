New Affiliate In Wichita

KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY football and basketball will get a new affiliate in the WICHITA market under a multiyear deal between rightsholder LEARFIELD's K-STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES and AUDACY Sports KFH-A-K248CY. The deal also includes select women's basketball broadcasts. The WILDCATS previously aired on crosstown UNION BROADCASTING Sports KKGQ (ESPN WICHITA 92.3).

“We are delighted to partner with K-STATE athletics and become the home of the UNIVERSITY’s football and basketball programs,” said AUDACY WICHITA SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “This partnership brings together a passion for sports and a commitment to delivering unparalleled coverage to WILDCAT fans across the region. We look forward to capturing the electrifying moments and the shared spirit of K-STATE sports throughout the year.”

“We’re excited to announce this new partnership with AUDACY WICHITA,” said K-STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES GM BEN BOYLE. “The WICHITA market is such an important one for the K-STATE fan base and these stations give us excellent reach and coverage in the area.”

