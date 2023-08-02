Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

The GRAMMY MUSEUM in LOS ANGELES is presenting a special pop-up exhibit, "I Can See You (TAYLOR’s Version) (At GRAMMY Museum)," in celebration of TAYLOR SWIFT’s history-making, six sold-out SOFI STADIUM shows in LOS ANGELES starting this week. It's open now through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th, and is on display in the MUSEUM’s fourth floor theater gallery.

Exhibit highlights include 13 artifacts (11 costumes and two instruments), all of which were worn and played by SWIFT during her original SPEAK NOW era, and featured in the “I Can See You (TAYLOR’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video.

« see more Net News