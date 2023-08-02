Moore

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS (NABJ) have selected three recipients of the JOVITA MOORE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, stablished in honor of WSB-TV broadcast journalist JOVITA MOORE, who died after a battle with cancer in 2021. The scholarship aims to support diversity in local broadcast news.

The scholarship winners include BELLA MAY from HAMPTON UNIVERSITY; DANIELLA LAKE from the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY; and BETHANY CATES from the UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI. These talented students were chosen because of their demonstrated passion for the field of broadcast journalism and for how each embodies the legacy of JOVITA MOORE. They’ll split the $45,000 scholarship, which is being funded by CMG and individual contributors.

CMG Pres. & CEO DAN YORK said, "JOVITA loved people and cared deeply for the community. She was a tireless advocate for diversity andexemplified our mission of informing, entertaining, and elevating our audiences and community. It’s both an honor and a privilege to award these scholarships and continue JOVITA's passion for supporting increased diversity in local broadcast news."





