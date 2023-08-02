(L-R) : Nissenbaum, Spiller And Nunez (Photo: Jonny Mystery)

Music industry veteran and Founder/CEO of PLATINUM GRAMMAR PUBLISHING, JOIE MANDA has added three senior positions to the publishing company's executive team. MATT SPILLER is promoted to GM, ADRIAN NUNEZ is added as Head/A&R and LEETAL NISSENBAUM joins as EVP./Global Sync & Strategic Operations.

SPILLER joined PLATINUM GRAMMAR PUBLISHING in late 2022 after working at ULTRA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHING for 9 years, where he most recently served as head of publishing and oversaw its operations. Prior to transitioning into the music biz, he worked for accounting giant ERNST & YOUNG.

NUNEZ most recently served as A&R, Creative, at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. There, he signed talent including PLAYBOI CARTI, YEAT, G HERBO, FIVIO FOREIGN, GIVEON and more. Before that, NUNEZ was VP/A&R for ULTRA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHING.

NISSENBAUM comes from AZOFF COMPANY, where she served as SVP/Creative Synch. Prior, she spent eight years as the SVP/Global Synch at ULTRA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHING and ULTRA RECORDS, where she serviced talent including KYGO, MAALY RAW, SOFI TUKKER, ZAYTOVEN, WHEEZY, LOUIS THE CHILD, CLINTON KANE, CHELSEA CUTLER, HONORABLE CNOTE, KAYTRANADA, DIAMOND PISTOLS and POMO.

MANDA and NISSENBAUM are based in the company’s LOS ANGELES office, while SPILLER and NUNEZ are in NEW YORK.

