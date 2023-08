Scholarship Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION has announced the 2023 recipients of its scholarships and fellowships, awarding over $35,000 to 12 students and early career journalists.

This year’s recipients:

DAVID LOUIE Scholarship ($2,000): HANNAH ZHIHAN JIANG, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

MIKE REYNOLDS Scholarship ($1,000): ALEX AMRINE, BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY

CAROLE SIMPSON Scholarship ($2,000): CHINANUEKPELE "CHINANU" OKOLI, BOSTON UNIVERSITY

PETE WILSON Scholarship ($2,000): BELLA ARNOLD

LEE THORNTON Scholarship ($2,000): JENNIFER GABLE, UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

BOB HORNER Scholarship ($2,500): CARLOS RENE CASTRO, FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY

Presidents Scholarship ($2,500): HUDSON CROZIER, UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS; YAW BONSU, HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY

GEORGE FOREMAN Tribute to LYNDON B. JOHNSON Scholarship ($6,000): JOSEPH DUFFEY, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN

ED BRADLEY Scholarship ($10,000): DERRYL BARNES JR., UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI

N.S. BIENSTOCK Fellowship ($2,500): DOMINIQUE LAVIGNE, SCRIPPS ABC affiliate KEROt-TV (23ABC)/BAKERSFIELD

MICHELE CLARK Fellowship ($1,000): BRIANA RICE, MICHIGAN RADIO

