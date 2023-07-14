Watch From Home

The SEPTEMBER 23rd FARM AID concert in NOBLESVILLE, IN will be webcast on YOUTUBE and FarmAid.com, broadcast on CIRCLE TV, and aired on SIRIUS XM for those unable to attend.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 7/14), the show at RUOFF MUSIC CENTER will feature performances from FARM AID President and founder WILLIE NELSON, as well as board members JOHN MELLENCAMP, MARGO PRICE and NEIL YOUNG. Also part of the lineup are BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS featuring THE WOLFPACK, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, LUKAS NELSON, ALLISON RUSSELL, THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT and PARTICLE KID.

The live webcast, which starts with the press conference at 11:30a (ET) will stream live in HD on the event's YOUTUBE channel, or at FarmAid.com via APPLE TV. ROKU or a similar streaming device. CIRCLE network will air the show in both live and pre-recorded segments beginning at 7p. The network will also stream the show on its app, CIRCLE NOW, throughout the day, beginning with the press conference.

SIRIUSXM will broadcast the full concert on its "WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE" (Ch. 61) DAVE MATTHEWS BAND RADIO (Ch. 60) and GRATEFUL DEAD CHANNEL (Ch. 23) beginning at noon. Coverage there will include backstage interviews with artists and family farmers, hosted by SIRIUSXM’s DALLAS WAYNE and ARI FINK.

FARM AID highlights the work of family farmers, climate change initiatives, and organic farming practices. In addition to the music, the festival will bring climate champions on the stage.

Fans will also have an opportunity to win a front and center VIP Experience at the festival by donating to win at FANDIEM here. The prize package includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, access to the photo pit at the front of the stage, club passes and more. Donations support FARM AID's effort to help family farmers keep their land.

