Partnership With Soho Radio

The collaboration between LONDON-based SOHO RADIO and QOBUZ will allow for more shows, sessions, and curated playlists for the platform. SOHO RADIO produces over 200 monthly shows, including music, podcasts, and live events.

QOBUZ Managing Director DAN MACKTA said, “SOHO RADIO’s audience is a perfect fit for QOBUZ, and vice-versa. I got a great response when I guested on Morning Glory earlier this year, and working with JAMES and the team is always fun and exciting.”

SOHO RADIO Station Manager RACHAEL BIRD said, “We are thrilled to partner with QOBUZ — as pure music lovers and enthusiasts ourselves, this is a tailor-made fit to join forces and create some really unique content for our listeners. We can’t wait to get going!”

