Travis Tribute October 24th (Photo: Robert Trachtenberg)

The VON BRAUN CENTER's PROPST ARENA in HUNTSVILLE, AL, will host "A Heroes & Friends Tribute To RANDY TRAVIS - 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time" on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24th. TRAVIS' friends will take the stage to celebrate and sing a set of his 23 #1 hits, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the RANDY TRAVIS FOUNDATION, which focuses on stroke and aphasia awareness and supports music education in schools.

The lineup will be announced soon. The VBC PROPST ARENA previously hosted a GEORGE JONES tribute concert in APRIL.

TRAVIS' manager, TONY CONWAY, said, "We are thrilled to be able to come to HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA for our ‘A Heroes & Friends Tribute To RANDY TRAVIS.’ This will be an unforgettable night with many of RANDY’s superstar friends singing his biggest hits."

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY (8/4) at 10a (CT) at the VON BRAUN CENTER box office, Ticketmaster.com, and RandyTravis.com.

