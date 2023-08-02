Issues Apology

DON GERONIMO (real name MIKE SORCE) was fired after a morning broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON DC for making disparaging remarks about a female TV anchor from the COMMANDER's training camp in ASHBURN, VA on JULY 27th (NET NEWS 7/31).

During the live broadcast from the NFL team’s training facility, GERONIMO referred to WUSA-TV sports anchor SHARLA MCBRIDE as “Barbie girl” among other remarks.

GERONIMO issued an apology on TWITTER, writing, “Last week, during my live radio show from the COMMANDERS training camp, I used inappropriate words in a way that hurt someone. I deeply and sincerely apologize for the pain I caused WUSA sports reporter SHARLA MCBRIDE. As has been reported, I insensitively used the terms “Barbie,” “Barbie girl,” and “chick” when talking about Ms. MCBRIDE, a fellow broadcaster who I did not know or recognize, when she walked by our broadcast position. My attempts to be humorous and topical backfired, and I needlessly deprecated a professional colleague.”

You can read the complete apology here.

