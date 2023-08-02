Raising Money For St. Jude's

AUDACY Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON recently held a radiothon to raise money for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The day-long event raised over $177,000 for the hospital, and pushes the total raised by AUDACY’s “El Zol” to over $2.2 million since they began holding their annual event in 2016.

AUDACY WASHINGTON SVP/Market Manager IVY SAVOY-SMITH said, “AUDACY D.C. is honored to continue this partnership with ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL to raise funds to support the children and their families. Our staff, listeners, clients and the community love this radiothon and look forward to supporting it every year. We’re grateful for another successful year.”

The 13-hour radiothon was hosted by “El Zol” talent PATRICIA DE LIMA, CHEPE (JOEL SILVA), NICKY SILVA, REY PARKER, KAREN VARGAS, DJ EZ, and CARLOS SUNCAR.

