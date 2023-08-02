Robb

Country artists TEDDY ROBB and CURB RECORDS' HARPER GRACE will join forces for a FOLDED FLAG fundraiser show on THURSDAY, AUGUST 8th, at 3rd & LINDSLEY in NASHVILLE. A $10 donation is suggested, with the money benefiting the FOLDED FLAG FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships and supports grants to families of fallen U.S. service members.

The show, hosted by CUMULUS MEDIA's nationally syndicated "PICKLEJAR Up All Night" personality PATRICK THOMAS, starts at 7:30p (CT), and tickets are available here. Fans outside of NASHVILLE wishing to contribute can do so here.

