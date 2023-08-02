Voisin

COLORADO SPRINGS-based corporate entertainment service NOTES LIVE has named former ASM GLOBAL RVP SAM VOISIN as Pres./COO.

NOTES LIVE Founder J.W. ROTH said, "We are thrilled to welcome SAM VOISIN as our President & COO. His industry expertise and strategic vision will play a vital role given how fast our young company is growing and how much excitement we’re seeing in the communities we’re bringing live entertainment to. As we prepare to open even more new venues in cities around the country, I know VOISIN’s experience and relationships will prove invaluable to Notes Live’s continued expansion.”

VOISIN said, "I am excited to join NOTES LIVE and contribute to its rapid growth in the live-entertainment industry. With a focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences, we will bring world-class entertainment to audiences across NORTH AMERICA."

