Country singer/songwriter ELI WINDERS has been signed by ATLANTIC RECORDS/BAD REALM RECORDS. The 19-year-old NORTH CAROLINA native will make his label debut with the ballad "Pack My Hometown," due out on AUGUST 11th. His original songs and covers have already amassed more than 687,000 likes on TIKTOK. A teaser for his upcoming single has more than 227,000 views.

WINDERS began writing songs at the age of 16 when he received his first phone, and was able to dive into the world of streaming music. Throughout last year, he worked in a feed mill during the day, attended college classes at night, and wrote songs in between. His viral success caught the attention of his new record label home.

Said WINDERS, "I’m excited to release ‘Pack My Hometown’ of course because it’s my first single, but also because it amazes me that a song so specific to my life resonates with other people. ‘Pack My Hometown’ is about leaving the place I have lived my entire life and all the memories I have there. It’s about chasing a dream, saying goodbye to everything I know and all the people who have supported me so far, and about the people I love who made it so hard for me to leave.”

