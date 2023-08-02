Cher (Photo: Machado Cicala)

IRVING AZOFF's ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP has entered into an agreement with CHER to acquire, develop and expand her musical legacy. The deal encompasses a range of music assets from her long-standing career.

Said the superstar, “I’ve known IRVING for 50 years. I am thrilled to still be friends and pleased to have ICONIC on board to represent my past work in entertainment from music, TV and film. While I’m still working away, it's good to have a long-time friend to honor and market what I've already accomplished these last decades.”

CHER is the fifth-ranked female in terms of BILLBOARD Hot 100 charted singles, including "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves," "If I Could Turn Back Time" and "Believe."

Added AZOFF, “I’ve been fortunate to count CHER and her sister GEORGANNE as friends from my absolute early days arriving in L.A., where we all chased our dreams. Over the past six decades, CHER has transcended boundaries, reached the pinnacle in music, TV and film, and became a global superstar. We are proud to work with the one and only CHER to extend her legacy and promote her talent to future generations.”

ICONIC President JIMMY EDWARDS said, “CHER is easily one of the world's biggest pop icons whose influence on popular culture is immeasurable. We are honored to add this beloved superstar to Iconic’s roster of artists.”

ICONIC's recent catalog acquisitions include DEAN MARTIN, DAVID CROSBY, STEPHEN STILLS, NAT KING COLE, LINDA RONSTADT and JOE COCKER. The company launched in JANUARY 2020 with a controlling interest in the catalog of THE BEACH BOYS.

CHER has won a GRAMMY, EMMY and OSCAR along with three GOLDEN GLOBES.

