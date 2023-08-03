London

AUDACY/NORFOLK OM DON LONDON is celebrating 30 years in the NORFOLK market. LONDON arrived in NORFOLK in 1993 to take over as PD at AC WWDE after four years at WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS. Not long after arriving in NORFOLK, he added PD duties at newly acquired Top 40 WNVZ. He went on to oversee WWDE, WNVZ, WPTE and WVKL. Today, LONDON oversees operations/programming at AUDACY/NORFOLK and AUDACY/RICHMOND, which make up AUDACY/VIRGINIA.

LONDON commented, "This would not have been possible without a terrific team of professionals all around me and my loving family. So much has changed in our business, but we're still winning and still having fun.

"Some of my many mentors and advisers include MIKE MCVAY, DAVE BREWER, TOM OWENS, BOB HENABERRY, ALAN BURNS, JOHN COLEMAN, MIKE DONOVAN and others. I've been fortunate to work with some real superstars, many of which went on to program their own great radio stations!

"Our Market Manager, BENNETT ZIER and everyone at AUDACY has been incredible. I appreciate the stages I've been given to perform on. It all started out as a dream I had as a young boy growing up on LONG ISLAND, NY listening to WABC/NEW YORK when I decided I wanted to be a DJ and work in radio. I've been the longest running PD of WNVZ, WWDE and WVKL ever and I'm still enjoying the ride! I've been lucky!"

« see more Net News