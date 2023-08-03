Jacobs Looks Back

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post for Throwback Thursday, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS goes back to 2019 to dig into "The Trouble With Radio Sales". It looks at long-standing questions like, "Can they sell it?” And in recent years, "Are they willing to sell it?"

JACOBS notes that in 2019, the blog post generated many comments and now, four years later, JACOBS is curious about the comments it will drive with the current, post-pandemic landscape of radio.

See the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.

