Two Networks Join

LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST has inked podcast networks MULTITUDE and UPFIRE DIGITAL to exclusive advertising sales representation deals.

ADVERTISECAST Head of Publisher Relations TREVR SMITHLIN said, “Through ADVERTISECAST’s premium suite of solutions, MULTITUDE and UPFIRE DIGITAL are now successfully tapping into the potential of LIBSYN to deliver impactful advertising, maximize monetization, and build a loyal listener base. We look forward to forging a meaningful connection between advertisers and these two leading podcast networks to reach a highly engaged audience and achieve effective results.”

