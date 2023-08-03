Lizzo (Photo: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

LIZZO has taken to social media to respond to allegations of weight-shaming and sexual harassment in the recent lawsuits filed against her by three former dancers. (NET NEWS 8/1)

On INSTAGRAM, LIZZO posted, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

She added, "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days."

LIZZO closed her statement saying, "I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

