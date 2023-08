For The Eras Tour

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES has morphed into "102.7 SWFT FM - TAYLOR'S VERSION" as TAYLOR SWIFT's THE ERAS TOUR rolls into LOS ANGELES for six nights at SOFI STADIUM.

The first show is tonight (8/3) and THE ERAS TOUR run in LOS ANGELES wraps up WEDNESDAY (8/9).

