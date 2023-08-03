Shomby

“Country radio and Country music are both riding a wave right now unlike anything in the past 10 years or longer,” notes COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY in his latest column for ALL ACCESS. “Ratings are generally up across the country, streaming counts are increasing for labels with consumption up 20% in the first half of the year alone, and DSPs and concerts are drawing big crowds from small venues to stadiums. It’s the perfect storm, as Country has gotten to the point where other genres are looking to see what the secret to success is.”

He continues, “Country music is crossing over more than it has in recent years with the likes of KANE BROWN, MORGAN WALLEN, LUKE COMBS and now, JELLY ROLL. This does not appear to be a passing fad right now. We are all feeling really good about the format and ourselves,” but, SHOMBY cautions, “We must stay humble and not get careless, or else it does become a passing fad.”

He goes on to offer seven common sense suggestions for the Country music industry on how to maintain that humility, even in the face of its current successes, all while still enjoying what he calls the current “crazy ride.”

Find those tips and more in SHOMBY’s latest column, “It’s Hard To Be Humble, But Now Is The Time,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

