Nixon

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS has appointed BLAKE NIXON Dir./Southeast Promotion. Prior to joining TRIPLE TIGERS, NIXON held a similar position with SHOW DOG NASHVILLE. Other stops included IN2UNE and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.

TRIPLE TIGERS SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING said, "We are very fortunate to add BLAKE to our ambush of tigers. He brings a wealth of experience, energy, and spirit to our staff."

NIXON will be based in NASHVILLE. Congratulate him here.

