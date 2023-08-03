Lineup Changes

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI is adding crosstown NBC O&O WTVJ (TV) "6 IN THE MIX" host and reporter JOHANNA GOMEZ for 10a-2p (ET) weekdays and is welcoming back KC CHOPZ as lead mix show DJ and 7-8p weekday "MIAMI ON THE ROCKS HAPPY HOUR" host. The changes will be effective AUGUST 7th.

“JOHANNA has a rich history covering major local stories and events in the Miami area and is a perfect addition to our lineup in middays,” said Brand Mgr. WILL CALDER. “Additionally, POWER 96's listeners have expressed their longing for our mix shows, and we are excited to announce the return of KC CHOPZ as our head mixer.”

“I’m thrilled to join a group of talented broadcasters and to be part of the legacy POWER 96 has created,” said GOMEZ. “This opportunity will allow me to bring my television and radio experience and background to the loyal fan base of listeners in SOUTH FLORIDA while enhancing a leader in the market of the best music and entertainment.”

“Radio is a part of me, and POWER 96 is in my DNA,” said KC CHOPZ, who worked at POWER 96 in 2007-2016 and hosts the "MIAMI ON THE ROCKS" podcast. “Excited is an understatement.”





Gomez, DJ Chopz







« see more Net News